Breaking News
Translate

#EndSARS: 23 key demands Nigerian youths want from FG

On 6:43 pmIn SARS Updateby
Kindly Share This Story:
#EndSARS: 23 key demands Nigerian youths want from FG
President Muhammad Buhari

List of what Nigerian youths want the federal government to do before they can call off their protest

  1. 1. End sars
  3. 2. Sack security chiefs
  5. 3. Improve security
  7. 4. Full deregulation of the oil and gas sector to allow more investments for job creation
  9. 5. Immediate passage of PIB
  11. 6. Full deregulation of the power sector to allow investment capital flow to generate, transmit and distribute more power and create jobs
  13. 7. Should hands-off petroleum pricing to enable free-market determination of pricing
  15. 8. Close our northern borders to stop the free entry of Fulani herdsmen and bandits

ALSO READ: Bishop Oyedepo backs #EndSARS protest, says enough is enough

  2. 9. Inclusive government for all tribes and regions of Nigeria with 50 per cent youths in charge of governance
  4. 10. Allocate more funds to the education sector to provide better teaching tools and to pay better salaries to end ASUU strikes
  6. 11. Change our academic curriculum to reflect modern-day realities
  8. 12. All politicians should be placed on minimum wage to attract genuine public servants
  10. 13. Migrate to 100 per cent electoral reforms with electronic voting tied to our BVN and GSM
  12. 14. Return Nigeria to regional governance structure or restructure the country and embrace true federalism. States autonomy must be paramount.
  14. 15. Disband the bi-cameral legislature and adopt uni-cameral
  16. 16. Immediately reform Nigeria Police Force and let every state or region create its own police service
  18. 17. No more budget for running private affairs of elected and appointed public servants
  20. 18. Enthrone university education as a minimum qualification for public office holders at all levels of government from the president to local government and ward chairpersons
  22. 19. Strip ex-governors and all elected and appointed public servants of all benefits after office.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: New SWAT operatives begin training Monday, as IGP lists qualifications

  2. 20. Increase salaries of our doctors, nurses, teachers, police, military officers, and civil servants
  4. 21. Government should hands-off ownership and management of businesses at all levels.
  6. 22. Name and shame looters and make criminal offenders, and looters face trial in their home states and villages to shame them and their families
  8. 23. Stop foreign medical trips for public servants. Let them be treated here in Nigeria. When last did you hear an American President or a British Prime Minister visit Nigeria for medical tourism?

Vanguard
Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!