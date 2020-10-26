EndSARS: 2 minors, 4 others paraded for alleged arson in Ekiti

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has paraded two minors and four other persons in connection with the alleged arson attack on three police stations and other properties in the state.

Two Divisional Police Stations and the Area Command office in Ikere Ekiti was last week set on fire by some suspected hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protest.

Parading the suspects in Ado Ekiti, on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Sunday Abutu, said the minors were arrested at the scene of the incident.

According to him, the suspects are; Odeyemi Sina(12), Ayomide Akomolafe(13), Alao Emmanuel, Ojuko Tobi, Sunday Salihu and Kosedake Olamilekan.

Abutu affirmed that the EndSARS protest started peacefully until the 20th of October when some hoodlums stormed the Area Command in Ikere Divisional Police Station and burnt the police station and vehicles there.

He added that Police officers on duty were even wounded while the exhibit room was looted.

ALSO READ: Ekiti govt dismisses teachers over sexual molestation

He said “These suspects were caught in the act and they have confessed to the crime. A lot of names have been mentioned. As many that were involved would be arrested and prosecuted, we assure our people”.

“During the attack, a Joint Operation Team of the Police, the Military and other Security Agencies were immediately deployed to the scene to stop further damage.

“In the process, six suspects were arrested at the scene of the crime while others took to their heels. Confessional statements made by the suspects arrested suggest they actively participated in the burning down of the stations”.

Abutu stated that the suspects in their confessional statement mentioned the names of some people who would be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

“We are spreading our dragnets and all the names mentioned by these suspects will be arrested. They are all at large, but we are trailing them and in the course of investigation, they will be apprehended”.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: