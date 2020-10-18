Breaking News
#EndSARS: ‘I lost leg when police officer shot me 2 months after my wedding’

On 6:01 pm
Victim of police brutality

More testaments continue to trickle in from agitated Nigerians on the brutality of some members of the Nigeria Police that has led to the 11-day #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality protests.

Sharing his ordeal with protesters, an unidentified man with one artificial leg recounted that he was shot by a police officer two months after his wedding ceremony.

His leg was eventually amputated.

Displaying his amputated leg to the crowd, which was met with wailings, “Police shot me. They cut my leg. Two months after my wedding. I have the pictures.”

Vanguard

