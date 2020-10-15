EndInsecurityNow: Hoodlums disrupts CNG peaceful protest in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

…40 sustained injuries – Coordinator

By Bashir Bello, Kano

Some allegedly sponsored hoodlums have disrupted the #EndInsecurityNow peaceful protest organized by the Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG in Kano State with an aim to press home their demand for an end to prevailing insecurity in Northern region.

Convener of the protest in Kano, Dr Muhammad Bello Nawaila who spoke to newsmen said 40 of it members sustained injuries from the attack by the hoodlums who disrupted the protest some 500m from take-off point in Kabuga area of the state.

Nawaila said the protest was expected to kick start at Kabuga and terminate in Gidan Murtala before the hoodlums disrupted the protest which was accompanied by four security patrol vehicles.

According to him, “We are supposed to have a peaceful protest from Kabuga and terminate in Gidan Murtala.

“After about 500 meters some hoodlums approached us as if they were in support and were trying to give us pure water. From nowhere we saw cutlass and about 40 of our members were injured. They disperse us. They created a chaotic situation. What surprised us was that in the movement, we got security backing, two patrol vehicles of the police were at the front and two at the back. But in the process of the attack by the hoodlums, we could not find the security operatives. It was after we have been injured that the police now resurfaced. Recall, before now that our leader, Nastura Ashir Sharif, was abducted for convening a peaceful protest on the same issue sometimes back in Katsina.

“We would continue with the protest until President Muhammadu Buhari listen to our calls. If within three days, the #EndSARS protest can lead to SARs ending, we would continue until President Buhari takes a bold step and keeps Nigeria safe,” Dr Nawaila stated.

The injured victims were said to have been evacuated to an unspecified hospital for treatment.

When contacted the spokesperson of the Kano State Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa did not respond to his call.

Earlier, Leader, Voice of Northern Singers, a group in the coalition, Danladi Maibulala said the government during it campaign promises to end insecurity ranging from kidnapping, banditry and other but it has continued to experience prevailing insecurity and rape cases hence our resolve to stage the protest.

The protest also had some northern artiste celebrities such as Adam Abdullahi aka Fresh Emir aku Mai Magana whose song centers around security.

Others artiste include Ali Jita and Zainab A. Baba.

Some of the placards displayed by the protesters include “Arewa is bleeding,” “EndInsecurityNow,” “No Security, No Education. No Education, No Security,” “End Boko Haram,” “Empower SWAT to stop #EndInsecurityNow,” and “All lives matters,” and “Arewa mu farka,” among others.

Vanguard

