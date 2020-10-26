Endars: Police arrest mastermind of CICC looting in Calabar

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Cross River State Police Command on Monday said that it has arrested one Johnson Richard Inem, the mastermind of the looting and vandalisation of the Calabar International Conference Center, CICC at the weekend.

The Command also disclosed that items including chillers, over 1000 pieces of customized chairs, customized Designer carpets amongst other items were recovered from him .

Speaking with Vanguard, the Commissioner of Police, Abdulkadir Jimoh said the mechanic was arrested at Esuk Otu behind NTA, Calabar with various items

His words:” We arrested the suspect based on actionable intelligence during the house to house search which started on Sunday in the state.

” We have put plain cloth personnel’s in place to cultivate intelligence to ensure that all perpetrators ,receivers are arrested and brought to book .Anyone who still has looted item in their possession is with this warned to return them within the next 24 hours.

“So far, we recovered over 1000 customized chairs, chillers, rug carpets, ACs and many other items that were yet to be labeled from the CICC suspect.

“We are not resting on our oars, we also want to urge traditional rulers and religious leaders to make announcement in their various domains by urging those who took government property to return them immediately,” he said.

Vanguard

