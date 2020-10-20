End SARS protests: Middle Belt group urges FG to resolve dispute with ASUU, get youths back to school

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Middle Belt Movement for Peace and Justice, MBMPJ, has urged the Federal Government to urgently resolve its differences with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, and have Nigerian students back to school to help douse the ongoing agitation and protests by the youths.

Convener of MBMJP, Comrade Joe Bukka who gave the advise yesterday in Makurdi while speaking on the ongoing EndSARS protests rocking parts of the country said the government ought to be proactive in handling the prolonged strike after the protest broke out.

According to him, “we had expected that immediately the protest broke out, the federal government would move swiftly to resolve all the issues it has with ASUU in order to have the strike called off.

“Regrettably they were not proactive enough considering that majority of those you see on the streets are university students who have stayed at home for over six months and are feeling frustrated by the failure of the government to have them return to school.

“In fact the general impression is the our leaders send their children overseas to study while the local universities that the children of the poor attended are being killed gradually through government’s insensitivity aside the hardship in the country.

“So knowing fully well that if you have our students who constitute majority of the protesters back to school you would successfully remove a large majority of them off the streets and the protest would naturally crumble. That was what we expected the government to do.

“We gathered that ASUU leadership, after last week’s meeting asked for time to meet with the branches before conveying their decision to the government on Wednesday. We think that the government is not acting fast, the matter should not be allowed to drag any further, just have it resolved and get our children back to school immediately,” he added.

