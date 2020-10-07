El-Rufai presents N237.52bn 2021 budget to Assembly

Kindly Share This Story:

Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasiru El-Rufai on Tuesday presented a 2021 budget proposal of N237.52 billion to the state House of Assembly.

El-rufai said the sum of N124 billion, which is almost 79 percent of the capital budget of N157.56bn is allocated to the Economic and Social sectors.

The governor said that the huge allocation was to preserve investment levels in Education and Health, while continuing with the government urban renewal programmes.

He said that the sum of N157.56 billion was set aside for capital projects, while N79.96 billion was for recurrent expenditure, representing 66:34 ratio.

He said that the state government would soon approach the house with more bills, which include the state social protection policy bill.

Another bill, he said, is the chieftaincy and traditional council bill, which will entrench the reform in the system and classification of emirates and traditional councils, as well as update the provision of colonial laws on chieftaincy matters and inheritance, among others.

The Speaker, Alhaji Yusuf Zailani, assured the governor of speedy passage of the budget, to enable the government achieve continue with its human and capital development project for the benefit of the citizens.

Zailani also commended the government for its laudable projects that were geared toward improving the living standard of ordinary citizens.

Also, the Deputy speaker, Mr Isaac Zankai, said the house is going to look at the budget and give its accelerated passage.

Mrs. comfort Amwe, member representing Sanga constituency, said that the presentation of the new Budget of Recovery was timely

Amwe said that some of the points raised in the budget are so critical and urged the house to holistically look at the budget and give it speedy passage.

Amwe commended the government for allocating the sum of N200 million to support women and entrepreneurship.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: