Ekiti Assembly passes bill to upgrade college of education to University

The Ekiti House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the bill for the upgrading of the State College of Education to University of Education, Science and Technology.

The bill was unanimously passed at Tuesday’s plenary in Ado-Ekiti, presided over by the Speaker, Mr Funminiyi Afuye.

The passage of the bill followed the submission of the report of the House Committee on Education, Science and Technology headed by Mrs Kemi Balogun.

According to the report, read by Balogun, the Transitional Provision of Section 38 would give room to the existing students of the College of Education, lkere-Ekiti after the effective date of this law to complete their course of study as stipulated.

The report after ratification by the Committee of the Whole House, was unanimously passed.

The executive bill is titled, “A Bill for a Law to provide for the Establishment, Incorporation, Constitution, Powers and Functions of the University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti and Other Matters Therewith.”

NAN reports that earlier at the Tuesday’s plenary, Under Matter of Urgent Public Importance, Chief Gboyega Aribisogan, (Ikole 1, APC) called the attention of the House to the gradual extinction of Yoruba Language.

He called for advocacy and legislation to save the Yoruba Language, which he described as the identity of Western Nigeria.

Also, Mr Adeyemi Ajibade, (Moba 1, APC) Under Matter of Urgent Public Importance, drew the attention of the House to non-availability of a telecommunications network in Osun-Ekiti in Moba Local Government Area of the state.

Ajibade called on the state government to prevail on the telecommunications network providers to extend their services to the community of over 30,000 dwellers.

