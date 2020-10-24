Eight children killed in Cameroon school attack ― UN

Kindly Share This Story:

At least eight children were killed Saturday and a dozen wounded in an attack on a school in Kumba, southwestern Cameroon, the United Nations said.

An initial report by a local official had given a death toll of four students.

The eight children were shot or hacked to death with machetes, a statement issued by the local UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

Twelve others were wounded and taken to local hospitals, it added.

The region has been hit by unrest since 2017 and clashes between anglophone separatists in two western districts and government security forces have claimed more than 3,000 lives.

In early September, the army launched an operation against separatists in the English-speaking Northwest region, which along with the Southwest region complains of decades of discrimination by the francophone majority.

[AFP]

