Eid-Maulud: Pray for peace, progress in Nigeria, Gbajabiamila urges Muslims

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has called on all Muslims to show more love for one another and pray for peace and progress in the country.

Gbajabiamila, in a congratulatory message through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi also said that “the occasion of the celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) should be used to pray for peace, progress and unity of the country, especially at this period of challenges facing the country”.

While congratulating Muslims all over the world for the Eid-Maulud, the Speaker urged that the characters and teachings of the Holy Prophet should be the watchword for all.

