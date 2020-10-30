Eid-El-Maulud: Ereyitomi felicitates with Muslim faithful

Kindly Share This Story:

The member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has felicitated with Muslims in Warri Federal Constituency as they join their brothers and sisters in Nigeria and across the world to mark the Eid-el-Maulud festival.

Ereyitomi in congratulatory message signed by his spokesman Amb. Toyin Agbolaya enjoined the Islamic faithful to put on the spirit of love, progress and pray for unity as well as security of lives and property in Nigeria.

He urged Muslim brothers and sisters especially those in Warri South, Warri North and Warri South-West LGAs under his federal constituency to embrace their neighbour by extending goodwill.

Ereyitomi who is the Deputy Chairman House of Representatives Committee on NDDC noted that the Muslim celebration is for unity and loving one another just as the Holy Prophet Muhammed exhibited while doing the work of Almighty Allah on earth.

The lawmaker assured the Muslim faithfuls that his representation is for all residents in the three Warri, while urging them to remain patriotic and loyal to the country and do things that will promote unity .

