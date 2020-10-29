Kindly Share This Story:

The Grand Imam of Ado-Ekiti, Sheikh Jamiu Bello, on Thursday, called on Muslims in Nigeria to reflect on the significance of Maulud Nobiyy and offer prayers for peace, unity and economic stability of the country.

Also, Alhaji Yakubu Sanni, President, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Ado-Ekiti chapter, urged Muslims to always exemplify the sterling qualities and impeccable characters exhibited by the holy Prophet Mohammed, while alive.

They both made the call in separate statements issued in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti to mark this year’s Eid-el-Maulud.

Bello, who is also the President-General, League of Imams and Alfas in the South-West, Edo and Delta, said that the country was in dire need of divine intervention through prayers to come out of its numerous challenges.

According to him, such holy season as Eid-el-Maulud remains a sacred period for Muslim to intercede through prayers for an end to banditry, armed robbery, kidnapping, insurgency and unrest.

He noted that the country was presently passing through the most critical period of its existence since independence and, therefore, desired divine intervention for it to come out better and stronger.

“It is part of our responsibilities, as devout Muslims, be it parents, clerics, leaders or students, to support those at the helms of affairs with prayers in order for them to succeed.

“As we celebrate the birth of Prophet Mohammed, we should reflect on the importance of the season to step up our prayers for the growth, progress and socioeconomic development of the country,” he said.

Bello also advised Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of tolerance, unity and harmonious relationship, especially in their relationship with adherents of other religions.

He also called on youths to be industrious and be at the vanguard of the desired peace and unity envisioned by the country’s founding fathers

“This year’s commemoration should embolden us to share love rather than bitterness, peace rather than violence and brotherhood in diversity rather than hostility,” he said.

Sanni also said that the virtues exhibited by Prophet Mohammed, while alive, should continue to remain the template and guide for Muslims in their day-to-day activities and dealings.

He urged religious leaders to continue to offer prayers for peace and tranquillity in all the nooks and crannies of the country, saying that no meaningful development could be achieved in an atmosphere of violence and acrimony

