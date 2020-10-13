EFCC probe: Lagos lawmakers pass vote of confidence on Obasa

Kindly Share This Story:

….Dismiss alleged impeachment moves

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, yesterday, expressed confidence in the leadership of the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, dismissing alleged move by some members to impeach him following the freezing of his three accounts by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC in the on-going probe of financial misappropriation.

It would be recalled that the embattled Speaker was invited by EFCC last Thursday, October 8 for interrogation over alleged fraud leveled against him.

At the plenary, members who were loyal to the speaker passed a vote of confidence on him, saying that his leadership style is worthy of emulation.

According to the loyal members, the 26 members who wanted to impeach him have been fabricating information against the Speaker

One of the legislators representing Somolu Constituency 1, Mr. Rotimi Olowo, who rose to praise the leadership prowess of the Speaker, commended him for always addressing issues that pertain to the welfare of residents including ensuring proscription of Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad, F-SARS.

“On Saturday, I read on the social media that 26 members of the Lagos state House of Assembly have begun to sign for your impeachment. I don’t know the 26 members the report was talking about because I know that you have the majority in this House. And I also know that there are more than 26 who are your followers in this House because you are a great man.

“We should know the 26 members that have signed for your impeachment today. So, I want to urge you, Mr. Speaker to allow the members to talk and eulogise you because you are doing well,” Olowo said.

His colleague, representing Surulere 1, Mr. Desmond Elliot, said the issue of lawmakers signing impeachment notices against the speaker was becoming too much, saying that the leadership should invoke the suspension of erring members.

The lawmaker representing Ifako/Ijaiye 1, Mr. Temitope Adewale, assured the speaker of his loyalty but alleged his colleague, Mr. Wahab Jimoh of divulging authorized information of the House to the media, saying that he listened recently to a voice note where the alleged lawmaker told some people to search for Houses owned by the Speaker in abroad.

Also, Mr. Victor Akande representing Ojo 2, in his comments, described Obasa as a listening leader but accused the Majority Leader, Mr. Sanai Agunbiade to speak on his position in the House. “We are the majority in this House and he is our majority leader. The minority cannot rule over the majority”, he said.

While responding, the Majority Leader, Mr. Sanai Agunbiade, said he was embarrassed by the comments of those asking him to state where he belongs, saying that with the vote of confidence passed on the Speaker, those behind the purported impeachment plan have been disgraced.

However, Obasa, said his position as a speaker of the House does not stop him from owning properties as long as the properties are not linked to missing funds of the House.

“All that has been going on since March is just to get me out of the seat, it is pure politics and I hope EFCC will not allow itself to be dragged into this politics”, he said.

