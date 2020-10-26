EEDC migrates customers to improve electricity service from Nov 1

Kindly Share This Story:

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) says it has started the upgrade and migration of its customers to improve electricity service delivery within the entire South-East from Nov. 1.

The upgrade and migration, which involve more investment on electricity installation and boosters, will improve electricity power from its least supply axis from about six hours to over 13 hours daily.

The Head of Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh said this in Enugu on Sunday, while speaking with newsmen on the latest investment of the company in its network covering the entire South-East.

Ezeh said that the move also meant additional seven hours supply across board in the South-East.

He said that the move was in keeping with EEDC’s commitment to consistently invest in its network and improve quality of service.

According to him, this exercise will affect customers served by 40 feeders spread across Abia, Anambra, Enugu and Imo states with Abia and Imo states accounting for 72.5 per cent of the improvement.

“The various investments made by EEDC on its network have continued to yield positive results as customers served by these affected feeders will begin to enjoy guaranteed daily supply above 13 hours from November this year,’’ he said.

Ezeh said that with this development, customers were expected to support EEDC by promptly paying their bills to enable the company sustain this standard and make more investment in its network translating to improved service delivery.

“Customers are therefore urged to desist from acts capable of undermining these positive efforts embarked on by EEDC.

“There is no doubt that the customers migrated will begin to spend less on alternative power as the resources used in maintaining and running their generating sets will be used to take care of other needs.

“EEDC remains committed to delivering on its promise of providing improved services to its esteemed customers but counts on their support to actualise this,’’ Ezeh said.

It would be recalled that EEDC has been investing in its network with a view to upgrading and strengthening it to deliver better service to its customers.

Vanguard News Nigeria

