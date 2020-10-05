Edo: Ize-Iyamu’s position on election jaundiced ― PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioryva Aliu

THE Edo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the September 19 governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu not to challenge the outcome of the election as a result of his bitterness for losing the contest.

A statement by the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chris Nehikhare Monday said the allegation by Ize-Iyamu that there were reports of violence during the exercise was false.

He said: “The defeated APC candidate stated that the election, which has been adjudged as one of the best in the history of the country, was characterized by violence, manipulation, disenfranchisement amongst others, but will not challenge it. We reject and condemn his jaundiced position on the election and which to advice him to show respect to the wishes of Edo people. He should respect their views and decisions as Edo have been very kind to him!

“Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu should know that he cannot retrieve what he lost at the polls at the court.

“The PDP, Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Edo people are waiting for him.

“The reality is that Edo has been reset and all hands are needed to sustain the gains of the last four years and move the state to greater heights.”

