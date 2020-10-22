Breaking News
Edo govt reviews 24-hour curfew to 4pm to 6am daily

On 5:06 pmIn SARS Updateby
The Edo State Government has reviewed the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed in the state on Monday, October 19, 2020, to quell civil disturbances in the wake of the hijack of #ENDSARS protests.

The curfew is now to commence from 4 pm to 6 am daily, starting from Friday, October 23, and would be reviewed after 72 hours.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, urged citizens to adhere strictly to the new directive.

Osagie reassured that Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration remains committed to the security of lives and property.

He further enjoined Edo people to go about their normal businesses and return home before the kick-off of the curfew.

Vanguard

