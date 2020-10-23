Edo Govt reviews 24-hour curfew, now 4 p.m to 6 a.m

Kindly Share This Story:

Edo Government has reviewed the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed in the state on Monday, to check hijack of the #ENDSARS protests by hoodlums.

A statement by Mr Crusoe Osagie, Special Adviser on Media and Communications Strategy to Gov. Godwin Obaseki announced this in a statement on Thursday in Benin.

According to the statement, the curfew is now to commence from 4p.m. to 6a.m. daily, starting from Friday, Oct. 23, and would be reviewed after 72 hours.

Osagie urged citizens to adhere strictly to the new directive.

He reassured that the Gov. Obaseki-led administration remained committed to the security of lives and property.

He further enjoined Edo people go about their normal businesses and return home before the commencement of the curfew.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: