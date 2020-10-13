Edo government to hand over schools to missions, others

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin-City

Governor Godwin Obaseki yesterday said his administration is planning to hand over some government owned schools to Missions and other private persons that would be interested in developing such schools.

The government gave this hint at the occasion of the 60th Founder’s day anniversary of Our Lady of Fatima College, Auchi (OLOFOBA) in Etsako West local government area of the state.

Represented by the Commissioner for Education, Jimoh Ijegbai, Obaaeki said it was part of his administration’s design to revamp the education sector in the state.

He said the guidelines for the plan was already being worked out and that the process would commence in the second term of the administration.

He said “What we are trying to achieve is to see that government effectively concentrate on the left over schools that are not doing well after others must have been taken over by interested persons or groups.

“Some public schools will be handed over by anybody or persons who will be capable of effectively managing them.

“Gov. Obaseki administration is trying to reopen the educational system; he started with the basic because of the need to get it right from the foundation Haven done with this, we will be upgrading next year by introducing the same technology in our Secondary Schools. We will be starting with the JSS1 and then move to JSS 2.

He commended members of the OLOFOBA on their 60th anniversary, challenged them to be part of the effort at developing the institution that contributed in shaping their lives

In his sppech, the President of the association, Mr Pascal Ugbome, who expressed the determination of the body to contribute to the development of the School, bemoaned the infrastructural decay in the 60th years institution.

