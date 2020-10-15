Edo assembly recalls impeached Speaker, commutes impeachment to resignation

Kindly Share This Story:



By Ozioruva Aliu

THE Edo House of Assembly Wednesday recalled the impeached and suspended former Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon Frank Okiye and then reversed his recent impeachment to resignation.

At plenary Wednesday which was presided over by the new Speaker, Hon Marcus Onabun, a motion to that effect was moved by Majority Leader of the House, Hon Henry Okhuarobo and seconded by Hon Emmanuel Okoduwa representing Esan North-East Constituency II who has also been appointed the Chief Whip of the house.

Okiye later joined the lawmakers during the plenary session.

Okhuarobo said the need to reverse the speaker’s impeachment followed appeals from their constituents, consequently, the motion, which received the overwhelming support of the members, was adopted by the house.

The Speaker, Marcus Onobun, told journalists shortly after the plenary session that there was no rift between the house and the executive arm of government while the former speaker said he was pleased that the house reversed its decision on him.

He expressed his readiness to work with the present leadership for the good of his constituency.

