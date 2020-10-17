ECTDA set to demolish 59 buildings in Enugu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, ECTDA, has issued 21 days demolition notice to 59 property owners in Enugu South local government area of the capital city.

The agency said that the properties were suspected to have been constructed or are under construction without approval plan.

Chairman of ECTDA, Denge Josef Onoh said that the notice was in line with its previous notice which took effect on October 5 2020, adding that it was part of the agency’s commitment to its ongoing Urban renewal programme.

He listed some of the names of the identified developers and unidentified ones to include properties located in various segments of the capital territory in Enugu South local government area such as in Achara layout, Ugwuaji, Corridor layout, Mercyland, Awkunanwu extension, Agbirigba, Maduka estate, among other areas.

Onoh said “That the owners of these properties should forward their approved building plan and evidence of ECTDA vetting payment fee into the state IGR account within 21 days of this publication.

“That failure to adhere/comply with the directive will attract demolition of the said property. The general public is hereby deemed notified.”

Onoh said the request was made pursuant to section 13, 14, 15 (1)a and 16 (1)a of the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority law, Revised laws of Enugu state 2014.

