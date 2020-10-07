ECOWAS lifts sanctions imposed on Mali after military coup

Kindly Share This Story:

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Tuesday lifted the sanctions imposed on Mali in the wake of an August 18, 2020, military coup, citing Mali’s “notable advances towards constitutional normalisation” as the reason for the relaxation of the sanctions.

The regional bloc said, in a statement, that

The lifting of the sanctions comes two days after the West African nation’s new government named veteran politician Moctar Ouane, a civilian and former foreign minister, as prime minister.

ECOWAS had made it clear they would only consider lifting sanctions if a civilian was given the post of prime minister.

The bloc also on Tuesday called on the interim government to release all military and civilian officials arrested during the August 18 coup to unseat former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and his government.

ECOWAS further requested the dissolution of the military junta, the self-titled National Committee for the People’s Salvation (CNSP), which led the coup, according to the statement.

Mali’s interim government is headed by transitional President, Bah N’Daw, who served as defence minister from 2014 to 2015 and held several other military positions, with the junta’s leader, Assimi Goita, as vice president.

The transitional government is expected to hold elections within 18 months.

