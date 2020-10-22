EBSU: Umahi proscribes ASUU, NASU, others, releases N500m for payment of Staff salaries

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu

Governor David Umahi, Wednesday proscribed the existence of Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Non-Academic Staff of Union, NASU and others in Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki.

He allowed the existence of only the Students Union.

He said the decision was taken in order to ensure that academic and non-academic union activities do not negatively affect the resumption of EBSU and commencement of academic/ non-academic activities in the State-owned University.

In a statement by Dr Onyebuchi Chima, Commissioner for Education, Ebonyi State, the Governor approved the release of N500 million for the payment of staff salaries, and single-digit 300 million Naira loan to EBSU for the commencement of SME business to boost the Institution’s IGR.

He further approved and donated the Ebonyi State Mushroom farm and the Citrus farm to EBSU as part of an effort to equally boost the IGR of Ebonyi State University.

The statement read in part: “In response to the concerns and call to forestall the prestige of EBSU by students, Senior Academics, the University Management and Council; especially on the negative effects of the protracted ASUU strike on students and parents, the EBSU students (including freshers), parents and the general public are hereby informed as follows:

“That the Visitor of EBSU/Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency Engr Dr David Nweze Umahi FNATE, FNSE in accordance with the powers vested on him, has today Wednesday 21st October 2020 reopened Ebonyi State University for immediate commencement of academic and non-academic activities.

“That all teaching and non-teaching staff are encouraged to resume normal University activities immediately. That all teaching and non-teaching staff shall be paid 80 per cent of their monthly outstanding salaries except those who refused to immediately commence work. Accordingly, EBSU Management and SUG are encouraged to keep records of staff that complied and resumed work.

“That the Visitor/Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency Engr Dr David Nweze Umahi FNATE FNSE has approved 1/2 billion Naira to EBSU to enable it to pay 80 per cent of the salary of all staff in tandem with the condition in paragraph 4 above.

“That the Government of Ebonyi State ably led by His Excellency, Engr Dr David Nweze Umahi FNSE FNATE sincerely appreciate the sacrifices that EBSU staff are making at this challenging times of the State. As shown during the windfall of the Paris club fund to Ebonyi State, the leadership of Ebonyi State has also further promised to continue to show his magnanimity to EBSU – staff and students.

“That in furtherance to this magnanimity, His Excellency, Engr Dr David Nweze Umahi FNSE FNATE has approved single digit 300 Million Naira loan to EBSU for the commencement of SME business to boost their IGR.

“That the Visitor of EBSU/Governor of Ebonyi State further approved and donated the Ebonyi State Mushroom Farm and the citrus farm to EBSU as part of an effort to boost the IGR of Ebonyi State University.

“That in order to ensure that all the EBSU environment are cleaned up for the immediate commencement of teaching and non-teaching activities, the Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency, Engr Dr David Nweze Umahi FNSE FNATE has approved the immediate release of Five Million Naira to EBSU Management.

“That in order to ameliorate the hardship of parents/students in the payment of school fees, the Visitor of EBSU/Governor of Ebonyi State University, Engr Dr David Nweze Umahi FNSE FNATE has approved that EBSU University Management should implement ‘staggered school payment’ system.

“Overall, all staff and students are encouraged to be law-abiding and to be vigilant in preventing the criminal activities of some individuals who are engaged in destabilizing the peace and progress of Ebonyi State.

“In this regard, the EBSU Visitor/ Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency Engr Dr David Nweze Umahi FNSE FNATE has resolved to continue to protect and preserve ‘our only University’ and shall from time-to-time hold meetings with staff (teaching/ non-teaching) and students of EBSU respectively.”

Vanguard

