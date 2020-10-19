Dr Freeman Osonuga bags Yoruba Youth Leadership Award

Kindly Share This Story:

The Yoruba Youth Assembly (YYA) an umbrella body of Yoruba Youth groups globally presented Dr Freeman Osonuga, Chief Executive Officer, Adloyalty Business Network with the Yoruba Youth Leadership Award as an Icon of Humanity and Global Development.

Dr Freeman was also inducted into the Yoruba Youth Assembly Hall of Fame at a special event held at the Lagos office of Adloyalty Business Network on Wednesday the 14th October 2020.

According to the Vice President of the Yoruba Youth Assembly OgbeniFolorunshoOlaleru who was accompanied by two of his colleagues; OgbeniAyowolemiOlu-Aina and

OmidanTitilayoElemero said Dr Freeman Osonuga was selected for this award as a result of his role, firstly in the fight against Covid-19 through his philanthropic activities to indigent communities and the business support grants given to Nigerian sartups via his non-profit organisation: Dr Freeman Osonuga (DFO) Foundation and secondly the empowerment of youths in the country with gainful employment provided through Adloyalty Business Network.

Adloyalty Business Network was not left out of the recognition as the Leadership of Yoruba Youth Assembly also presented a Certificate of Credence to the organisation in recognition of distinct leadership acumen, professional capabilities, contribution towards youth development and most importantly, her immense contribution in the housing sector.

OgbeniFolorunshoOlaleru stated that the Certificate Of Credence award seek out the leading lights of the business industry, looking for those whose creativity, commitment, experience and strong leadership has helped them achieve success in an increasingly challenging business climate.

Dr Freeman Osonuga in his remarks expressed gratitude and appreciation to the Leadership of the Youth Assembly for the honour while promising to continue to provide avenues for gainful employment for Nigerian youths and also ensure empowerment of the Nigeria people through his philanthropic activities.

He ended the conversation with the words of Winston Churchill which says “We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.”

