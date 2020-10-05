Don’t Rush’ Crooners Young T, Bugsey, Jobaa Cover New Edition of Tush Magazine

Kindly Share This Story:

Jamaican/Nigerian hop hop duo Young T & Bugsey, alongside contemporary Afro-pop eye candy Jobaa are the cover personalities for the 28th issue of Tush Magazine. This issue focuses on Nigerian creatives doing exceptionally well in the diaspora.

In this issue, Young T & Bugsey discuss the unexpected success followed by the ‘Don’t Rush’ Challenge which went viral during the global lockdown, the challenges they experienced following the success of the song, as well as future plans for the duo. Jobaa on the other hand, an emerging 20-year-old contemporary Afro-pop recording and performing artiste based in Lagos and London discusses his plans at taking a shot at becoming King in the Nigeria music industry.

This issue of the Magazine also features cover stories and interviews on the likes of April Maey, Hoodini, Stephanie Anene, Cera Cerni, Ronehi amongst others. Other interesting articles on sports, lifestyle, health and finance.

Tush Magazine is available for free in digital and print versions; you can download and enjoy the digital version of the Magazine at your comfort using bit.ly/tmdownload28.

