Don’t parade yourselves as SARS operatives ― CP Odumosu warns disbanded SARS operatives

…Orders them to submit uniforms, case files to SCIID

…As three hoodlums escape lynching during protest

By Evelyn Usman

Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, Wednesday, warned operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS and other tactical squads to stop parading themselves under any encrypted name.

This is just as three hoodlums who hijacked the ongoing protest to commit crime were almost lynched by mob in Alausa, Ikeja area of Lagos.

Odumosu, who debriefed operatives of the disbanded squads at the command headquarters, Ikeja, officially informed them of the formation of the new Special Weapons and Tactics Team, SWAT that would tackle armed robbery, kidnapping, violent crimes and other weapon-related crimes in the country.

He also directed that all pending cases and operational uniforms/wears or attires be handed over to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence the Department, SCIID.

He also directed that the squad’s satellite offices across the state should be taken over by the nearest Divisional Police Headquarters in the respective areas.

Odumosu, appealed to the general public to report “ misconduct of any police personnel claiming to be SARS operatives in the state, or venturing into opening or investigating cases under the SARS or any of the disbanded tactical teams in Lagos State”.

In the same vein, he appealed to protesters to be law-abiding, to maintain peace and respect the rights and opinions of other Lagosians, describing blockage of access roads to other Nigerians as unnecessary.

Meanwhile, in Alausa, three suspected hoodlums who hid under the guise of protesters to hijack a lady’s phone were arrested.

The suspects: Sulaimọn Ayinde, Damilọla Balogun and Niyi, were beaten to a state of coma and abandoned at the entrance of the Lagos Assembly gate.

