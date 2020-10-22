Don’t lose hope over Nigeria, minister urges youths

Kindly Share This Story:

Sen. George Akume, the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs has urged the youth not to lose hope over Nigeria as no country in the world is immune to challenges.

Akume made the statement on Thursday in Abuja when representatives of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Postgraduate Council conferred on him the Gamji Award of Excellence and also inducted him into the ABU Sardauna Hall of Fame.

READ ALSO Anambra State Government declares 24-hour Curfew In the State

The minister noted that challenges were part of nation building, adding that the World Bank already projected a growth rate of 3.3 per cent for the country by 2021.

He expressed confidence that Nigeria would exit recession by 2021 even as efforts were being made to repay debts, stressing that Nigerians had a duty to make Nigeria great again.

According to him, working together with a determination to succeed can bring the nation to its former place of glory.

Mr Sagir Adam, the President of ABU PG council, said the title was conferred on the minister because of his exemplary leadership role, while describing him as an epitome of humanitarian service.

In a related development, the Northern Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN) also conferred on the minister the title of Jagara Matasan Arewa, which means an epitome of administrative prudence.

Mr Isah Abubakar, the NYCN President said Akume was being honoured in appreciation of his immense contribution towards a united and indivisible Nigeria.

According to him, Akume is regarded as a vanguard of youth emancipation who serves as a bridge for national unity.

Kindly Share This Story: