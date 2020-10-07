Don’t dismiss calls for restructuring of Nigeria ― Ortom tells FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has advised the Federal Government not to dismiss calls for the restructuring of the country.

The Governor in a statement Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Terver Akase also cautioned against dismissing and labelling patriotic views expressed by the people as ‘unpatriotic outbursts’.

The advice came on the heels of the Presidency’s recent reaction to the statement made by the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, who suggested that the way out of the myriad of socio-economic problems in Nigeria was restructuring of the country.

According to the Governor Ortom, “Nigeria is practicing democracy which guarantees the freedom of speech to all citizens and not military regime which suppresses the right of the people to voice their opinions about challenges facing their country.

“It is therefore incumbent on the Federal Government to listen to the views of the people and evolve acceptable ways of addressing the problems confronting the country instead of engaging in a combative style, anyone who dares to suggest alternative approaches to tackling the challenges.”

The Governor insisted that there was nothing new or strange about Pastor Adeboye’s call which according to him should be considered as patriotic and selfless.

“Great nations of the world got to their enviable status by harnessing and utilizing ideas of their citizens, not by discouraging those who made bold submissions on the development of their countries,” he said.

The Governor equally tasked the Federal Government on the need to respect the rule of law and end the wave of impunity through its actions and policies.

Governor Ortom also reaffirmed his belief in the unity of Nigeria and the potential of the country to overcome its current economic, security and other challenges.

