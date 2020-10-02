Donald Trump, wife test positive for COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

President Donald Trump of the United States and his wife, Melania, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

This is coming about a month to the election.

Trump made the revelation via his twitter handle(@realDonaldTrump).

He tweeted: “Tonight, @FLOTUS (First Lady of the United States) and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Earlier he had tweeted that Hope Hicks, his senior adviser tested positive, therefore he(Trump) and wife will begin the quarantine protocol.

Hicks had travelled with Trump aboard Air Force One this week.

