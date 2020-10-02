Breaking News
Translate

Donald Trump, wife test positive for COVID-19

On 6:45 amIn Foreign, News, Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Donald Trump, wife test positive for COVID-19
President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania. (AP)

President Donald Trump of the United States and his wife, Melania, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

This is coming about a month to the election.

Trump made the revelation via his twitter handle(@realDonaldTrump).

ALSO READ: Coronavirus and Nigerian politicians: Infections, recoveries, and deaths

He tweeted: “Tonight, @FLOTUS (First Lady of the United States) and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Earlier he had tweeted that Hope Hicks, his senior adviser tested positive, therefore he(Trump) and wife will begin the quarantine protocol.

Hicks had travelled with Trump aboard Air Force One this week.

 

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!