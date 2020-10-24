Doctors allege assault on member in Warri

Kindly Share This Story:

A Forum of young Doctors in Warri, Delta State has alleged that a Consultant of Nephrologist in Central hospital Warri Dr. Raphael Onyemekha was brutally beaten and forced to swim in a muddy water by Men of the Nigeria military while going to review his patients in the hospital

The doctors in a statement jointly signed by Dr. Emiko Ofuyaekpone the executive Secretary of health in Warri North Local Government and Dr Adja Harrison Registrar Anaesthetist in Delsuth noted that Dr. Onyemekhia was manhandled after identifying himself with his I.D card .

“On account of this distard and inhumane act melted on a medical practitioner lof almost 60years,we call on our respected State NMA chairman Dr. Emmanuel Nwose Ossai to immediately declare indefinite Strike across the state.

“The actions of these military officers is an insult and slap to the Great Noble Medical profession.

