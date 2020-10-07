Breaking News
DMW boss, Davido officially unveils first female act, Liya

By Benjamin Njoku

Less than 24 hours after DMW (Davido Music World) boss, Davido terminated his record label’s contract with Lil Frosh after the latter was accused of beating his girlfriend, the ‘Aye’ crooner has officially unveiled the group’s first-ever female act, Liya.

Recall that the pop star had earlier announced that a major move to sign a female artiste was ongoing and speculations were rife.

However, in a social media post-Tuesday night, Davido announced the unveiling of Liya as the 1st lady of the musical group.

He wrote: “Welcome officially to the party DMW. 1st lady @yes Liya from here its onwards and upwards ! On this day, I make this promise to you, Imma make you a global star.”

Vanguard

