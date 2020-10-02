Diistill:  Proudly made in Igando for the world

Kindly Share This Story:

Afolabi Olanrewaju Lateef professionally known as DIISTILL is a Nigerian Afro-pop singer/Rapper known for his afro vibe and irresistible vocal deliveries since he broke out into the music industry officially in 2019.

Diistill hails from Osun State but was born and brought up in Igando, Alimosho Local government, Lagos State.

Diistill has been able to prove himself far from the regular average afro beat acts with his collection of records and craft which he has spreading across platforms since 2019. Likes of CHECK “N” BALANCE in October 2019, VALENTINO in February 2020 and the recent single MORE DAY MORE MONEY that was released in May 2020 which is still enjoying heavy rotations on radio and TV.

Diistill has associated with lot of brands and artistes, as well made lots of appearances since 2019. One of them is the #iGotTheMoves Talent program held 2019 at YABATECH which gave him a massive recognition on campus and within the states.

Diistill is presently working in the studio to put out a succinct collection of magical sounds and mind-blowing records for his EP, which features likes of Idowest, Jaywon, Mayorkun, Bella shmurda, Reekado Banks.

2020 is about to be an amazing one for this young raw talented kid. Hopefully, his EP would put him firmly shoulder to shoulder with his contemporaries.

