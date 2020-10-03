Digital Fortress partners Lagos mainland local government to donate palliatives to indigents

Kindly Share This Story:

Information technology power house, Digital Fortress Nigeria Limited, in conjunction with the Lagos mainland local government has donated palliative food items to support indigents in the local council area, who have been affected by the novel COVID-19 pandemic.

The Local government chairman, Hon. Mrs Omolola Rashidat Essien, who was on hand to personally hand over the donated food items to the beneficiaries commended the firm for reaching out to the needy in their operational base and urged them and other corporate entities to continue to support government’s effort in uplifting their immediate locality.

Chief Executive Officer of digital fortress, Mr. Adedeokun Oduyemi expressed gratitude to the local government chairman and assured her that they will continue to support government’s effort in supporting indigents in the society.

A beneficiary, Mrs. Olaleye thanked the firm and the local government for their support, given that the effect of the lockdown has had a negative impact on their petty trade and income.

