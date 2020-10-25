Breaking News
Despite fired tear gas, defiant mob loots warehouse in Abuja

By Luminous Jannamike

Some hoodlums, on Sunday, broke into a warehouse located at the Moh’d Namadi Sambo street in Idu Industrial layout, Abuja and carted away food and clothing items.

Sources, who were at the scene when the break-in occurred, confirmed the incident to our correspondent.

A resident, Philip Oluwayemi, said the warehouse was attacked around 3:44 pm.

He said the perpetrators carted away bags of rice, cartons of tinned tomatoes, cereals, milk, bales of Ankara materials, and other items.

Oluwayemi said, “I was driving in the area when I saw people racing to the warehouse while many motorcycles and tricycles loaded with the stolen goods were leaving the location. We need security agencies to go protect people’s businesses.”

Another source, who preferred anonymity, said he has closed down his office near Idu railway station and moved away his computers and other valuables to prevent possible damage by the hoodlums.

It was gathered that despite teargas fired by policemen in the vicinity, the defiant mob continued to plunder the warehouse.

