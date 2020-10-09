Dennis Tita Galega reveals ‘Menace’ as new stage name

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rita Chioma

In a bid to carve an niche for himself and brand, budding Nigerian artist, Dennis Tita Galega have unveiled ‘Menace’ as his new stage name.

This is also to further help position his brand in the growing entertainment industry.

Giving reason to the new stage name, Galega now referred to as ‘ Menace’ disclosed that there was impersonation of the name and as such the need to carve out a unique name that signifies a new dawn and pathway. This he believes would further help position his brand not just here in Nigeria alone but globally.

Known for this unique and melodious style of rap music; Menace artistic prowess gives him the liberty to sing, rap and as well produce most of his songs.

On forthcoming project, Menace noted that there is a new EP (Extended Playlist) on the way as fans should keep their fingers crossed as a lot of work is been out in this particular project as a way of appreciating the fan base for sticking with the brand for so long.

Vanguard

