Demolished Eke Ukwu market: Imo govt signs MoU to build 1,850 buildings

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo State government yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MOU, with the Amanda Projects Group, to rebuild the demolished Eke ukwu market with 1,850 buildings.

The signing of the MOU, was done by the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Simon Ebegbulem at the state secretariat along Port Harcourt in Owerri.

According to Ebegbulem, it was in line with the 3R agenda of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery agenda of the government to attract investors and improve commerce in the state.

According to a statement from the Ministry by the Commissioner: “The Imo State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry Simon Ebegbulem, today, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Amanda Projects Groups to construct a state of the art ultra-modern market covering over 55,343.93 square meters in Eke-Ukwu Owerri Imo State.

“The ultra modern market project worth billions of naira is expected to be completed in eighteen months and will house about 1,850 buildings which includes a multi level car park, police post and fire service station; health care center, mini-mart, retail stores, showrooms, open stalls, incinerator, power points, toilets and other top notch modern facilities.”

He further said: “The project is a state government approved project which is in line with the core mandate of the ministry and the vision of the Senator Hope Uzodimma- led government which is to bring a total transformation in the commerce and industry sector of the state and also attract other investors to the state.”

It should be recalled that the former governor of the state and now, the Senator representing Imo west senatorial district, Rochas Okorocha demolished the market, an exercise which claimed a life of a teenager and destruction of wares of the traders in the area.

