Delta sets up Judicial Panel of Enquiry into Police brutality

By Festus Ahon

FOLLOWING the protest against police brutality by youths across the country, the Delta State Government, Saturday constituted an eight-member Judicial Panel of Enquiry to investigate allegations of police brutality and extra-judicial killings in the state.

A statement by Secretary to State Government, Mr Chiedu Ebie, in Asaba, named Justice Celestina Ogisi (retd) as Chairman and Mr Omamuzo Erebe as Secretary.

Other members of the panel according to the statement are; AIG David Igbodo (retd), Mr Harrison Gwamnishu representing the youths, Comrade Godwin Oyovweadjebore representing students, Mr Freedom Atsepoyi and Ambassador Eris Jewo–Ibi representing the civil society groups and Mr Nicholas Osadolor representing the Human Rights Commission.

Ebie in the statement said that the panel, as approved by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, would receive and investigate complaints of police brutality or related extra–judicial killings in the state from victims of the disbanded Special Anti–Robbery Squad, SARS or any other police unit, with a view to ascertaining their validity.

Saying that the panel was also expected to recommend compensation or other remedies appropriate for each case, he

said the panel would be inaugurated tomorrow, Monday at the Government House, Asaba.

