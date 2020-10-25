Delta Medical Doctors embark on sit-at-home over colleague’s maltreatment by Soldiers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-DELTA State Chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, Sunday, embarked on sit-at- home, following the alleged manhandling of a consultant physician by soldiers who were enforcing the curfew ordered by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

NMA Chairman in the State, Dr Emmanuel Nwose who stated this, however said the Military authority has apologised to the doctor in question.

Saying that a meeting of the NMA would later Sunday to decide whether or not a strike was necessary, a categorical statement on the issue on whether to go on strike or not would be made after the meeting with the body.

Nwose said; “We may not necessarily proceed on a strike. So I cannot make any categorical statement until I have presented report of my meeting with the congress of the union. We will hold a zoom meeting to discuss the outcome of the meeting. For now we are observing a sit-at-home and not a full blown strike.”

He said the issue of strike by doctors was a sensitive matter, adding that the lives of patients was of utmost importance to Doctors. Recall that a Medical Doctor, Raphael Onyemekehia was weekend allegedly made to swim in a pool of muddy water along Effurun-Warri road in Uvwie Local Government Area of the State for disobeying the 48-hour curfew imposed by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa last Thursday.

According to reliable sources, Soldiers enforcing the curfew allegedly forced the the Doctor who was going to work into the dirty water at gunpoint.

The source who pleaded anonymity, said the Doctor was forced into the muddy water even after introducing himself and showed his identity card.

He identified himself with his identity card but the soldiers allegedly ordered him to enter the gutter and swim for violating the curfew.

The source lamented that Dr. Onyemekehia had swim for about 30 minutes before a senior military officer who ran into the incident ordered his release.

