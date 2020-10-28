Delta Legislators urged to push for creation of Coastal Areas Development Agency

Kindly Share This Story:

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

Members of the Delta state House of Assembly have been urged to pursue passage of a bill seeking establishment of a Coastal Areas Development Agency, CADA, in the state.

President, Delta Ijaw Youth Movement for Political Advancement, DIYMPA, Mr John Dekawei made the appeal in Warri, adding that lawmakers of Ijaw extraction in the House should take it as a primary duty to help realize the law, stressing that creation of the agency would speed up development in Ijaw riverine communities.

Continuing, he said history would not be fair to legislators of Ijaw extraction in the House if they fail to ensure a law is passed for creation of the special agency to develop coastal areas in the state.

He said just like the existing Warri, Uvwie and Environs Development Agency and Delta Capital Territory Development Agencies created by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa it was time Coastal Areas Development Agency, CADA, was created to take development to the riverine areas .

He further lamented the high level of flood ravaging several Ijaw communities in the state, adding that it was worrisome that the federal and the state government had not done much to redress this perennial problem.

Vanguard

