Delta Legislators urged to push for creation of Coastal Areas Development Agency

On 10:07 amIn Newsby
Members of the Delta state House of Assembly have been urged  to   pursue passage of a bill  seeking establishment of a Coastal Areas Development Agency, CADA, in the state.

President,  Delta  Ijaw Youth Movement for Political Advancement, DIYMPA,  Mr John Dekawei made the appeal in Warri, adding that  lawmakers of  Ijaw extraction in the House should take it  as a primary duty to help realize  the law, stressing that creation of the agency would speed up development in Ijaw riverine communities.

Continuing, he said history would not be fair to legislators of Ijaw extraction in the House if they fail to  ensure a law is passed for creation of  the special  agency to develop coastal areas  in the state.

He said just like the existing  Warri, Uvwie and Environs Development Agency and Delta Capital Territory Development Agencies created by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa  it was time Coastal Areas Development Agency, CADA,  was created to take development to the riverine areas .

He further lamented the high level of flood ravaging several Ijaw communities in the state, adding that  it was worrisome that  the federal and the state government had not done much to redress this perennial problem.

