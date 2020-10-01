Delta AAC faults postponement of LG elections

Kindly Share This Story:

The Delta State chapter of African Action Congress (AAC) has faulted the postponement of the Local Government Council election in the state by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa noting that prior to the governor emergence he kicked against the setting up of transition committees for Local Government Council.

AAC made this known in a statement signed Signed Public Relation Officer Mr Eworitse sayings that “ Local Government Administration is a constitutional instrument for proper devolution of powers and enhanced service delivery at the grassroots in Nigeria. To reawaken this consciousness in our polity, President Buhari had to sign the Local Government Autonomy Bill into law.

Recall that the Governor Okowa had cautioned aspirants for the January council elections to exercise restraint in their consultations and campaigns because the Council election expected in January will not hold any longer.

“Today, having been governor for over five years, Governor Okowa has by his statement confirmed that he does not agree with democratic ideals and practices as earlier proclaimed during his campaign.

“The Nigerian state, its ‘unitarised’ federalism occasioned by prolonged military administrations, regional politicking, and constitutional subjugation into excessive control from the component units, has led to the subjugation of the third tier of government – the local government.

“But one would expect that State governors would encourage the administrative and fiscal autonomy of local government. It is unfortunate that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has chosen to alter the Nigerian constitution in Delta State and drag us back to what we used to have during the military era.

“Governor Okowa’s statement violates the autonomy of local government administration and fiscal power. It is unconstitutional, undemocratic, and interference.

“We are by this notice advising the governor to accord respect to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and allow the January local council election to hold as expected”.

