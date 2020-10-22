Declare state of emergency on security now, PDP urges PMB

Kindly Share This Story:

Demands a judicial panel of inquiry to probe Lekki Toll Gate Shootings

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

Worried by the increased tension in the land, the People Democratic Party, PDP, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately declare a state of emergency on the nation’s security architecture.

This is even as the party called on the federal government to set up a judicial panel of inquiry to unravel the circumstances that prompted the shootings at the Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos, earlier in the week.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters on Thursday, PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus said the situation in the land has become too dangerous for silence, saying the failure of the President to speak up since the protests began about two weeks ago, has not endeared him to millions of Nigerians.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: