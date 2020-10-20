Death of 17yr Saifullahi in Kano, opportunity for holistic reform of Nigeria’s Judicial, security system — Cislac

Kindly Share This Story:

By: Abayomi Adeshida

The Executive Director, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre(CISLAC) Auwal Musa Rafsanjani has urged the Federal government to seize the opportunity of the loss of the life of a 17 years old, boy identified as Saifullah after barely 48 hours in police custody in Kano, as an opportunity to pay a deserved attention to a holistic reform of the nation’s security and judicial sector.

Rafsanjani told Vanguard in Abuja yesterday that unless this is done, Nigerians would continue to doubt the sincerity of the government to fight corruption and insecurity in the land.

According to him, “We in CISLAC have always raised issues about many Nigerians languishing in prison and police custody awaiting trial all over the country.

“Many of these people are innocent and an appreciable number of them are with minor offences for which they are being kept for several years. This is condemnable for several reasons. We are wasting human resources, also, the delay in justice delivery is making them be hardened criminals.

“Now with the regards to this gentleman, that has also died in custody in Kano, this is part of the reason for our clamour for a holistic judicial and security sector reform.

“Under no circumstance should Nigerians be allowed to be perishing and dying in the hands of security agents.

“So, we appeal to the government as they say they are interested in listening to Nigerians, to look into the circumstances in which he died. Most importantly, they should also do something fundamentally to reform the security and administrative justice system in Nigeria.

“One major challenge we have in Nigeria is lack of access to justice by the ordinary Nigerians. So many Nigerians are being beaten up daily and due to judicial inaccessibility, they continue to suffer the injustice.

“So, we are calling on the government, as part of the overall governance reforms which the current ongoing agitation is set to achieve, the government should take advantage of this ugly incidence to address fundamental judicial and security sector reform.

“If this is done, Nigerians can then continue to trust the government, Nigerians can continue to provide credible information to deal with issues of security challenges.

“Of course if Nigerians are not comfortable and not safe, they would naturally hoard credible information that the government could utilize to address the issues of insecurity across the country.

“Nigerians definitely need the police, they need the security, but at the same time, Nigerians would want to see a more proactive and timey response to the security challenges.

“Nigerians would also want to see clearly, some transparency in dealing with criminality, kidnapping, rural banditry as well as other forms of criminal activities being perpetrated by corrupt and people and their agents in the society.

“So, we need the government to take proactive measures to deal with issues of the administrative justice system, even as we also want the government to look at the issues of reforming the security sector generally.

“By the security sector, we are not referring to the police alone, but also, all the sectors that are responsible for protecting Nigerians from all the forms of insecurity that have made many parts of the country unsafe for Nigerians.

“We also want the government to do everything possible to unveil anybody or group of people that are constituting threats to the security of Nigeria and Nigerians”. he concluded.

Seventeen years old Saifullah who was reportedly arrested from Kofar Mata Quarters in Kano over the weekend and kept in custody was reported to have died today, fueling a pent up anger by some youths who were following the Endsars protest across the country.

Vanguard News

