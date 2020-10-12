EndSARS: Davido meets IGP over police brutality against civilians

Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Jannamike

The mass action against the extrajudicial activities of the Nigeria Police Force continued in Abuja with a new twist to the demand of the protesters.

Recall that the initial demand made by the demonstrators was the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the police.

The ‘EndSARS’ protests quickly gained international attention as countries such as the United Kingdom (UK), Sweden and France urged the Federal Government to listen to the demand of the people.

Consequently, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, granted that EndSARS demand by announcing the dissolution of the embattled security unit.

But the protesters, having now fine-tuned their demand into a “comprehensive police reform” hit the streets again on Monday with their new message.

In Abuja, the demonstrators stormed the headquarters of the Nigerian Police Force as well as the embassies of the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), and the European Union (EU) to press home the fresh demand.

Visa ban on Oyo CP, Family

But, at the three diplomatic houses visited in Abuja, a civil society organization participating in the police reform protest, Concerned Nigerians, filed separate petitions, calling for a visa ban on the Oyo state police commissioner, Nwachukwu Enwonwu and the members of his family.

Reading out a copy of the petition before journalists during the protest, Convener of the civil society group, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, said: “We appeal to the United States of America and other development partners of Nigeria to place a visa restriction on the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Nwachukwu Enwonwu and members of his family over his handling of the ongoing EndSARS protest which has led to extrajudicial killings and several human rights violations in the state.

“Despite the pronouncement of the ban yesterday on the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), rights violations have continued in the country especially in Oyo state and another citizen was killed there.

“Freedom of assembly which is one of the pillars of democracy is now almost a crime in Nigeria. If this request is granted, it will serve as a deterrent to others who continue to toe the line of violating citizen’s rights.”

Davido meets IGP

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer, David Adeleke a.k.a. Davido, met IGP Adamu, in his office over the issue of police brutality against civilians.

Davido was accompanied by top Nigerian music executive, Ubi Franklin, his manager, Asa Asika, lawyer, and some members of his DMW label.

As at press time, no official statement has been released as to the outcome of the meeting.

Vanguard News

