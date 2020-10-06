Customer Week: FCMB celebrates the spirit of team work, commits to excellent service

Kindly Share This Story:

MONEY MARKET

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has restated its commitment to provide the very best of service delivery and value-added offerings that will consistently enhance the experience of its teeming customers at every touch point. The Bank further assured that it will continue to leverage on its solid business models, highly professional staff, innovation and technology to turn the aspirations of customers to life changing opportunities.

The bank gave the assurances in a statement to commemorate this year’s international Customer Service Week, holding from October 5 to 9, 2020, under the theme, “Dream Team”.

The theme essentially highlights the importance of teamwork in providing outstanding service to all customers at this challenging period. Moreover, it serves as a tribute to teams who work together to provide excellent and magical service to customers, most especially those that have embraced new work arrangements, passionate about what they do, strive for excellence, adapt to change and value teamwork despite the menace of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the statement, FCMB announced several activities to make this year’s Customer Service Week memorable and impactful.

The activities include, a customer appreciation drive whereby customers who buy airtime worth N500 and above via the Bank’s *329# USSD channel get a 10% bonus add-on all through the week; a virtual question and answer session between customers and the Divisional Head, Service Management & Technology.

Commenting on the 2020 edition of the Customer Service Week, the Divisional Head, Service Management & Technology of FCMB, Mr. Oluwakayode Adigun, said the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has revolutionised the way organisationsand their employees engage with customers.

According to him, “We consistently go the extra mile to develop and offer solutions that align with the lifestyle and aspirations of the various segments of the population we serve. We are again using the opportunity of the customer service week to express our appreciation to our stakeholders”.

