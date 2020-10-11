Curfew imposed in Eku, Abraka after killing of Policeman

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimitota Onoyume

Two days after a Policeman and a civilian were shot dead at the Police checkpoint on the Eku axis of the Eku-Abraka road, Ethiope East local government area 9pm to. 5am curfew has been imposed on Eku and Abraka local government area.

Chairperson of the local government, Chief Faith Majemiter enjoined residence of Eku and Abraka, host community of the main campus of the Delta state University to comply with the curfew directive , adding that it would remain until government was sure of peace in the communities.

Vanguard gathered that the gunmen allegedly went away with the rifle of the deceased Policeman after he was shot dead.

The statement by the council boss said the curfew was approved by the state government, adding that four other person’s we’re also killed by suspected cultists in Abraka community.

READ ALSO:

“Following the recent break down of Law and Order and as a result of breach of Public Peace by some group of cultists and criminals in Abraka and Eku , whereby four persons have been killed by rival groups with a treat to instill more mayhem in the University Community , coupled with the brutal murder of a Mobile Police Man and a Civilian at a police check point in Eku last night by unknown persons, it is pertinent and as a matter of urgency with the Approval from the State Government, curfew has been Imposed from 9pm to 5am with immediate effect, on Abraka and Eku communities , pending when the security situation improves in other to Safeguard Lives and Properties of our Citizens., “, the statement read in part.

“However, All the Anti cult groups are hereby disbanded pending fresh screening and approval from the appropriate authorities,

I also wish to use this Medium to advice the General Public in particular our Youths to abstain from any Criminal Act by engaging themselves in Legal Ventures.Thanking you for your Cooperation.”,it added.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: