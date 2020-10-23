Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

Dana Air and Arik airlines have announced their readiness to resume flight operations from Lagos airport tomorrow, Saturday following the belief that the Lagos State government will lift the 24 hours curfew it imposed on the state.

The curfew was imposed by the State governor Mr Babajide Sanwo Olu on Tuesday to forestall further breakdown of law and order following series of EndSARS protests.

Confirming the likely resumption of domestic flights, the Spokesman for Dana Air, Mr Kingsley Ezenwa said: “Following our earlier announcement on cancellation, we are pleased to inform you that we will resume full flight operations from tomorrow, Saturday, the 24th of October 2020.”

Ezenwa also said that tickets purchased for flights within the period of the curfew remains valid and can be ” rescheduled for free by sending an email to contact@flydanaair.com”.

“Once again our heart goes out to our brothers and sisters who lost lives and properties during the protest, ” he said.

Meanwhile, Arik Air has also said it will be resuming limited flights to some destinations where there are no curfews on Friday, October 23, 2020.

According to Mr Banji Ola, spokesperson for the airline, Flights from Lagos to other parts of the country will however resume upon the lifting of the 24 hours curfew by the Lagos state government.

“Specifically, the airline will be operating flights from its second hub in Abuja to Port Harcourt, Ilorin, Benin, Kano and Yola.”

“On Friday, Arik Air will operate one flight each from Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja to Port Harcourt, Ilorin and Kano. Also, on Saturday, the airline will operate one flight each from Abuja to Port Harcourt, Benin and Yola,” Ola said.

The two airlines had on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, suspended their flights’ operations due to the 24 hours curfew announced by the Lagos State government.

Vanguard

