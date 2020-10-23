CSO hails Buhari for addressing Nigerians, calls for probe into massive looting

Kindly Share This Story:

The Civil Society Groups for Good Governance (CSGGG) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his nationwide address to Nigerians over the escalating crisis in some parts of the country.

CSGGG convener, Comrade Ogakwu Dominic, in a statement sent to journalists on Friday, October 23 described the president’s address to Nigerians as reassuring.

He, however, called on the president to take a step further and probe the looting and arson witnessed in some parts of the country by thugs masquerading as protesters.

He said: “The president, like the statesman that he is, acknowledged that to demonstrate peacefully is a fundamental right of citizens as enshrined in Section 40 of our Constitution and other enactments.

“But, we all know, like the president rightly stated, that the protests have been hijacked by hoodlums who are now using the opportunity to loot, kill and destroy private and public properties.

“We call on the president to go a step further and probe the wanton killings, looting and arson in the last few days by hooligans in some parts of the country.

“Those who are perpetrating these acts must be brought to book and be used as scapegoats. We cannot surrender our beloved country to undesirable elements who are hell-bent on sowing the seed of discord and causing chaos in Nigeria.’’

CSGGG also commended the president for immediately acceding to some key and immediate requests of the #EndSARS protesters, adding that the organisers of the procession should have halted the exercise since the Buhari-administration has shown a commitment to its demands.

“If the genuine protesters had heeded to the call of reason to halt the protests and work with the government to ensure far-reaching police reforms, we won’t be where we are today.

“We, however, thank President Muhammadu Buhari for allowing them to exercise their rights without being intimidated and harassed.

“We noted that there was a major fracas in the Lekki area of Lagos and we are confident that the panel of enquiry set up by the authorities will shed more light on the incident,’’ Comrade Ogakwu added.

