CSACEFA advocates for girl-child empowerment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

A non-governmental organization, The Civil Society Action Coalition on Education for All, CSACEFA, Lagos Chapter has advocated for empowering girls through a meaningful intervention that caters for their needs; with a view to ensuring that they reach their goals and explore their potentials.

In a statement signed by the publicity secretary, Jeph Ighodaro, the organization in commemoration of the International Day of the Girl-Child, stated that day of the girl is an opportunity to reflect on how much progress has been made and how much more we need to go to reach equality in Nigeria.”

Also read:

With the theme, “My Voice, Our Equal Future”, he said, “there is still slow growth in gender parity and as technology expands into various parts of our world, girls are having more access to opportunities than they initially had. Yet, there is a lot that needs to be done to close the gap which remains brutal for girls.”

“Evidence shows that more than 50 per cent of the out-of-school children in Nigeria are girls, thus indicative that education has remained less accessible to girls throughout Nigeria and truthfully, it remains the tool that girls need to celebrate on this laudable day.

“CSACEFA Lagos stated that this year, under the theme, “My Voice, Our Equal Future,” it joins people from around the world to celebrate achievements by, with and for girls since the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.

“ While girls are breaking boundaries and barriers posed by stereotypes and exclusion, including those directed at children with disabilities and those living in marginalized communities, there is still much to be done to ensure that girls enjoy equal opportunities and have a voice of their own”, he said.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: