C’River Senatorial by-election: PDP’s candidate promises constituents new deal

…say he’s all about service

By Ike Uchechukwu

The candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the forthcoming senatorial by-election in Cross River North, Dr Stephen Odey, has promised a new deal when elected come 31st of October 2020.

Odey made this promise during his campaign across units and wards in Yala Local government area of the senatorial district.

According to him, his new deal promise, which he said is a rescue mission was specifically targeted at the challenges confronting the people in the district.

He said his antecedents while in SUBEB could attest to his capacity to cause needed changes when bequeathed with responsibilities.

His words: “I was in charge of SUBEB, you saw what I did. Despite the limited resources at my disposal, I needed to show that it was possible to cause the needed changes with whatever was available.

“Today, schools have been built across the State, which our senatorial district is a major beneficiary. My candidature is all about rescue mission, that’s the new deal. Things we‘ve not been able to achieve for some time would be fought for because I am ready to serve.

“I am not coming to struggle for leadership position. I am coming to serve, service all the way. I‘ve done my best on previous appointment but when it comes to the Senate you‘ll see double,” he said.

Speaking further, he said, over 497 projects of construction and rehabilitation of schools were executed across the State. Out of these, about 426 was completed, and about 71 projects were still on-going.

He further explained that some of these projects included “storey building classroom blocks, sick bays, perimeter fencing, boreholes, offices among others.”

He also pointed out that “British Canadian International School and West African Teachers Continuous Training Institute were established to deepen education in the State, which Northern Cross River was a major beneficiary.”

“The Board employed 2,043 teaching and non-teaching staff through a transparent, unbiased, practical assessment to showcase their intellectual capacity, the first of its kind since the inception of the Board.

“223 teaching and non-teaching staff were also employed after the Board commenced academic activities at the UBEC-built Junior Secondary schools at Abi, Yala, and Akpabuyo LGAs.

“In a continuous effort to improve on the learning condition of pupils, the Board distributed 79,043 plastic chairs and table sets for Early Child Care Development (ECCDE), Primary and Junior Secondary students across the State.

“The Board also supplied 1,721 tables and chairs to teachers across the state,” Odey explained.

Vanguard News Nigeria

