COVID-19: Ondo Response Committee gives scorecard, raises N700m

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

The Ondo State COVID-19 Response Fund Committee has given its scorecard, saying it raised N700 million from independent sources within one-and-a-half months of its inauguration.

Giving an account of its stewardship, the committee disclosed that it used the amount, 45.6% of which was in cash and the remaining 54.6 % in kind, to put the state’s public health sector in good standing to cope with the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in the state.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Mr. Kayode Falowo, the committee explained that though it was inaugurated on April 1 by Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, it was able to raise N700 million by May 15 due to the commitment and dedication of its members.

Adelowo stated that before their inauguration, there had been no testing facility for Covid-19 in the state but the committee was able to set up two, thereby eliminating the risks and delays involved in having to take samples to Osun State for testing.

“There were only 20 dedicated bed spaces at the State’s Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH), Akure but the committee delivered 210 dedicated hospital beds in three locations, Akure, Ondo, and Ikare.

ALSO READ:

“There were no holding facilities for suspected and or infected persons but the committee worked to establish a holding facility in each of the three senatorial districts of the state, including the state capital, Akure.

“There were only seven (7) functional ventilators in the entire state but three new ventilators, two in Akure and one in Ondo, were added by the committee.

“There was severe shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) but 39,000 PPE were procured by the committee.

“There were limited number of infrared thermometers but 100 new Infrared thermometers were purchased by the committee.

“The state was in dire need of ambulances for the new centres to be created but three ambulances were added through the committee’s efforts” he said.

Falowo stressed that since Gov. Akeredolu gave the committee the mandate to make recommendations to the government, the committee recommended enhanced hazard allowance for front line health personnel and this was accepted and implemented by government.

He listed funding of palliatives measures to the aged and children, construction of facilities, and capacity building as some of the other achievements of the committee.

“Contrary to unfounded rumours, the committee received no funding from foreign countries. It also did not receive US$7million as peddled by malicious persons.

“The committee generated a list of 200 contacts and businesses that were approached for donations.These include high net-worth individuals, pension fund agents, banks, top tax-paying businesses, contractors, betting businesses, investors, and Foundations. Committee members also made donations in cash and kind.

“So successful was the committee’s efforts that, by May 15, 2020, about N700 million had been raised – 45.6% in cash and the remaining 54.4% in kind.

“This ranked Ondo State second after Lagos State in funds raised from private sources to confront the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Ondo State COVID-19 Response Fund Committee was also the first in the federation to render a comprehensive income and expenditure account, complying with the Freedom of Information Act.

“In furtherance of its avowed principle of transparency, openness and accountability, SIAO Partners, an independent Nigerian professional services firm (with Itua Ighodalo as Managing Partner), were the committee’s External Auditors while EY, another professional services firm, functioned as Adviser.

“Providus Bank, First Bank Nigeria PLC, and UBA served as bankers to the committee.

“The committee emphasised competence as it operated open bidding and competitive pricing policy in all contract awards to ensure that the State got value for money”, he added.

While thanking Akeredolu for the opportunity to serve, Falowo regretted that some unscrupulous elements sought to tarnish the reputation of committee members with false and malicious rumours.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: