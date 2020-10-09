COVID-19: NCDC unbecoming attitude at Nigeria’s entry and exit points

Kindly Share This Story:

By Boston Edogi

It is no more bearable with the treatment meted out by personnel of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, at the nation’s airports and land borders as most travelers are passing through rigour before getting to their final destination after the nation opened its borders.

The harrowing experience by Nigerians and foreigners alike is not a good one at all for the image of the country. This has been the trending discussion all over by people on various news outlets including videos and pictures of those who have been subjected to open extortion by personnel of NCDC in recent times.

This extortion goes on at the International Airports and ECOWAS Border Entry/Exit points by travelers. This monetary extortion particularly affects Nigerians that live in abroad and visiting Nigeria from their various domiciled countries.

It is not proper for NCDC personnel to hide under the guise of COVID-19 Testing requirement to extort money from the unsuspecting public, which they have turned the test requirements into an avenue to enrich themselves unjustifiably.

This corrupt attitude is against President Muhammadu Buhari’s mantra of the anti-corruption fight because this illicit business perpetrated by NCDC officials are evidenced-based on living witnesses who have become victims of circumstances. There is no gainsaying about this fact any day and anywhere.

Many people are frustrated and stressed unduly on daily basis, and this comes with grave consequences. This really calls for attention by the President to quickly address this level of monetary extortion by NCDC Officials which has escalated and worsened since the onset of the global COVID-19 Pandemic.

So, this has further culminated to the existing bad raps for our country’s image, globally. For example, asking a traveler to pay N42, 750.00 twice (N85, 500.00) yet no COVID test result. It is a clear case of extortion, corruption and abuse of power by governmental officials.

We in the Diaspora call on the Diaspora Commission in Nigeria to quickly intervene and not to allow NCDC staff to create disaffection in Nigerians abroad who are also key players in the nation’s economy and politics.

Therefore, this clarion call to Mr President is that your administration is warranted at this time because, in your capacity as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, we trust and believe that you will take the necessary action(s) to address this problem as urgently as possible so that our dear country, Nigeria will regain her respect or place in the comity of Nations, globally.

It will be great and reassuring if the government will do as other countries around are currently coming up with various initiatives, policies, programmes, and engagements to alleviate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be fine if this unnecessary burden of extortion is removed completely in order for Nigerians and foreigners can happily arrive and depart from Nigeria

We are all concerned because what affects Nigerians back home, directly and indirectly, affect us here also. The stress should be removed and do the basic rules of engagement for the COVID-19 pandemic and this will restore the confidence of Nigerians and foreigners in our country. Also it should be made clear that the pandemic is still around hence Nigerians should not lay back but rise up and join the government in combating the virus by observing all COVID-19 rules to the latter.

More importantly, COVID-19 should not be politicized as we see in some quarters. It is for us to be transparent, sincere, and patriotic in doing this service to humanity and not to compound the already worse scenario.

Boston Edogi, PhD in Organizational Leadership/Public Opinion Contributor: Wrote from Phoenix Arizona, USA.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: